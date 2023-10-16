MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim showed up to the emergency room at Jackson Hospital Monday.

After speaking with the victim officers went to a home on Clay Street in Marianna and spoke with the suspected shooter.

“The subject cooperated with investigators and led them to the crime scene. The crime scene was processed by investigators with the department where the firearm used in the incident was collected,” officials wrote. “At this time, no arrest has been made.”

The agency added that more updates would follow when there was new information in the case. Investigators also asked that anyone with information about the incident to call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.