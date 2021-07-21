PCB shooting suspect also charged with lewd and lascivious on a minor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While investigating a shooting on Panama City Beach Bay County deputies discovered another crime, they said Wednesday.

The incident began Monday night when the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home on Annabella Lane. Deputies found Sabastian Spiegelhalter, 18, with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Spiegelhalter was able to provide a description to BCSO deputies as he was being rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators determined Damenike T. Lakes, 18, shot Spiegelhalter and a subsequent interview with Lakes led to his admission that he shot Spiegelhalter in the stomach, deputies wrote in a news release.

“While conducting the investigation into the shooting, it was learned that Lakes was sexually active with a 14-year-old. Interviews with Lakes and the juvenile led to both admitting that they had engaged in sexual intercourse on at least three different occasions.

Lakes was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor under 16.