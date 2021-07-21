PCB shooting suspect also charged with lewd and lascivious on a minor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While investigating a shooting on Panama City Beach Bay County deputies discovered another crime, they said Wednesday.

The incident began Monday night when the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home on Annabella Lane. Deputies found Sabastian Spiegelhalter, 18, with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Spiegelhalter was able to provide a description to BCSO deputies as he was being rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators determined Damenike T. Lakes, 18, shot Spiegelhalter and a subsequent interview with Lakes led to his admission that he shot Spiegelhalter in the stomach, deputies wrote in a news release.

“While conducting the investigation into the shooting, it was learned that Lakes was sexually active with a 14-year-old. Interviews with Lakes and the juvenile led to both admitting that they had engaged in sexual intercourse on at least three different occasions.

Lakes was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor under 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/21/21

The City Parker interviews top five candidates for open Fire Chief position

Bay County Millage rate to stay the same

Weather forecast Panama City 7-20-2021

Panama City Beach hosts free concert series for music fans all summer long

Racist email sent through Bay District Schools email

More Local News

Don't Miss