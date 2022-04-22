UPDATE: Panama City investigators say they are searching for Andre Levy in connection to a shooting. He is driving a small, maroon, four-door 2013 Honda. The car has a Jamaican flag in the windshield. The tag number is PLTG28.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see him. However, civilians should not approach Levy and as he is considered armed and dangerous.

———————————————————————————————————————

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are investigating a shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in St. Andrews.

A nearby school, Lucille Moore Elementary, was placed on a soft lockdown. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said on Twitter the school was locked down while law enforcement searches for a suspect in the area.

The incident happened at the Frankford Avenue complex at about 11:30 a.m.

Panama City Police said one victim was shot and rushed to a hospital. Investigators said the suspect and the shooter knew each other and got into a verbal altercation at Andrew’s Place Apartments Friday morning. At one point the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect has fled the area and police are searching. However, authorities described the shooting as “an isolated” incident and said the general public should not be concerned.