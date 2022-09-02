ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with more information from the Panama City Police Department.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect was taken into custody by the Panama City Police Department after a shooting at Port Panama City Friday afternoon.

According to Panama City Police Department Police Chief Mark Smith, Bay County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and PCPD responded to the scene.

Authorities said, one person was shot after an argument with the suspect. Both are employees at the Port.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

PCPD said this was an isolated event and there is no remaining threat to the area.