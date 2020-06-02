Shooter identified in Powerhouse Race Track incident

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the Powerhouse Motorsports Park shooting incident stemming from Saturday, May 30.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the name of the shooter was Derrick Thompson, 46 from Dothan, Alabama. Officials stated Thompson shot 23-year-old Kendall Kirkland of Newville, Alabama during an altercation.

Deputies report Thompson began firing at them, who were trying to intervene in the altercation.

Law enforcement officers then shot and killed Thompson at the scene.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Kirkland died from his injuries over the weekend, and others with minor injuries were treated and released from local medical facilities.

The incident took place when approximately 3,000 people were at the Motorsports Park for a car show, sound competition and a birthday party.