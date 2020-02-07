Sheriff’s Office set to hold community movie night

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is bringing family-friendly movies to the big screen, while also keeping the community safer through a movie night.

The office has held events like this in the Callaway and Southport in the past as well as the northern part of the county. This area includes Youngstown, Fountain, and Bayou George.

On Saturday, BCSO is hosting its second annual free movie night in this northern area for the community.

The movie that will be played is ‘Toy Story 4’, along with free popcorn, drinks, and candy.

Deputy Ryan Willoughby works specifically in that area and says even though this may seem like a small event, it makes a big impact.

“If the community can come together, you know your neighbors, you’re more familiar with their habits and schedule. You know they’re out of town, you know that there shouldn’t be a black truck backed up to their garage unloading stuff on a particular day so coming together as a community, meeting your law enforcement, meeting your neighbors and knowing your neighbors helps us prevent and solve crimes.”

The sheriff’s office isn’t the only agency getting involved in the fun.

“The Bay County Fire Department and Health Department, we work really closely with them, especially in these northern areas of the county. So the fire department will be there, they’ll have their smokehouse. The kids love that. The Bay County Health Department will be there with some tobacco-free stuff,” Willoughby said.

The free event is taking place Saturday, February 8 at Waller Elementary inside the pavilion. The festivities begin at 6 and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Even though this is designed for the northern county area, Willoughby says anyone is welcome to come.