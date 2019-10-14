Sheriff’s office receives special gift

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As repairs from Hurricane Michael continue at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a new piece of decor will be displayed once the rebuild is complete.

After the storm, retired Sergeant Mike Wesley retrieved the American flag that was displayed outside the sheriff’s office.

He then built a shadow box with pieces of wood from the damaged building.

Wesley placed the tattered flag inside the display and presented it to Sheriff Tommy Ford.

BCSO Facebook Post

A plaque was placed on the front reading: ” On October 10, 2018, even after being tattered and torn, Old Glory proudly flew in front of the Bay County Sheriffs Office until taken down by Lt John Corley. Michael made landfall as a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 plus miles per hour. Michael came ashore at 1230 CDT between Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base in Bay County, Florida.”

Sheriff Ford says this is a gift that was unexpected but one he’ll always treasure.

“It’s very special to me. Everything we’ve all been through with the storm to have ‘ol glory still flying and to have that as a remembrance of that day. It’s not as a remembrance of the bad things that happened but the heroic things that the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies that they responded to the storm, putting aside their own personal issues and really sacrificed those for the benefit of the citizens of Bay County,” Ford says.

Wesley also gifted Ford a framed photo of the sheriff’s office just after the storm was over, with the flag still flying.