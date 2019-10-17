Sheriff’s office offering reward for help in finding armed robbery suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for suspect Raymie Godfrey.

Godfrey is accused of holding a pastor at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Raymie Godfrey

On Thursday, Sheriff Tommy Ford announced they, along with CrimeStoppers, is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Godfrey.

Godrey is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

He is still considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 785-TIPS (8477).

