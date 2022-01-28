PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriffs Office is honoring one of their own with a new addition to their team.

The sheriff’s office asked for suggestions to name their new bloodhound and there were some good ones but they picked one that is near and dear to their hearts.

She will be named ‘Miss Peggy.’

Peggy MacDonald was a staff member in the sheriff’s office for many years and everyone loved her. Sadly in December of 2020, she succumbed to the coronavirus.

After speaking with her family, Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department chose to honor Peggy’s memory by naming the puppy after her.

The dog was given to Bay County by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO says they will continue to post pictures of ‘Miss Peggy’ as she grows up to be the best tracking bloodhound around.