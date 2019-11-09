Sheriff’s office hopes to raise awareness through air fresheners

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, an average of 30 children die after being left in a hot car. Here in Bay County, the sheriff’s office is hoping to remind all to ‘look before you lock’ with car deodorizers.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says he got the idea from former Sheriff Frank McKeithen.

The rearview mirror ready air fresheners are shaped like a BCSO patrol car. On one side is the sheriff’s logo and the other side says ‘Look before you Lock.”

The deodorizer is intended to be a reminder to make sure pets or children are left behind in the back seat.

Ford says this may be small but is life- saving and can be beneficial even if the temperatures begin to drop.

“Even if it’s not hot outside, especially with the kids, there are other safety considerations other than the heat but as we know, living around here and growing up here, it maybe 60 today, it may 95 tomorrow so it’s always a good reminder and it makes your car smell good,” Ford says.

You can stop by the sheriff’s office on highway 77 to pick up one of the deodorizers anytime during normal business hours.