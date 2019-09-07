Sheriff offers two plans to take over duties in Mexico Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 30, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford sent a proposal letter to the City of Mexico Beach offering two ways his office could take over law enforcement duties in the city.

The council previously asked Ford to draft the options to see if the plan is financially doable for them.

The sheriff’s office released the proposal letter to News 13 on Friday, outlining what could be done moving forward.

In the letter, Ford said, ‘I appreciate the relationship that we have with city leadership, the police department and the citizens of Mexico Beach, and our ties have only grown stronger since enduring Hurricane Michael together. I respect Chief Kelly and the members of the Police Department, and think they have done a very good job in the face of many challenges.”

Option one from Ford includes placing six personnel, including a Lieutenant and five deputies.

The base cost would be $700,000 but would increase by 5% per year (year two base cost would be $735,000).

The first year would also include a $100,000 cost for equipment and administrative costs; equalling $800,000 for the first year.

Information courtesy of City of Mexico Beach

The second option would be more expensive for the city but would bring eight personnel, including a lieutenant, a sergeant and six deputies.

The base cost for this move is $825,000, also with a 5% increase per year (year two base cost would be $866,250).

A fee for equipment and administrative costs would be $132,000 in the first year.

The total for the first year in this option would be $957,000.

Neither proposals include an administrative assistant but can be added to either proposal at the cost of $50,000 dollars.

Information courtesy of City of Mexico Beach

City officials say they are hoping to lessen the costs of the city for law enforcement. They currently have an $805, 261 dollar budget for the police department.

The city council will discuss the proposals at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.