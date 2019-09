PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is giving back to the community and supporting the fight against child abuse.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center posted a picture with a $10,000 dollar check presented by Ford.

The CAC is a local group offering protection and healing for children and women who have been sexually abused in our area.

To learn more about the CAC, click here.