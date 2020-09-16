Shelter open in Washington County

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shelter of last resort is open for Washington County residents.

The shelter is located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley and will be opening Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM. The shelter is not ARC certified and is not pet friendly. With the concerns over COVID-19, residents are encouraged tot consider alternatives to this shelter. Meals and cots will not be provided and there are no shower accommodations.

“Shared spaces and crowded conditions can increase the COVID-19 transmission risk. Staying in a hotel or with friends or family in an area where impacts are not expected are good options,” Washing County Emergency Management Coordinator Connie Welch said in a news release.