PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sheltair Aviation is hosting Girls in Aviation Day Saturday, September 24, in an effort to teach young girls and boys about the aviation industry.

Those who attend this free event will be able to learn about the different careers available, such as pilots, flight attendance, baggage handler, maintenance, and more.

Both women and men in the aviation industry will be at the event to talk about their jobs and to tell stories about their experiences.

Sheltair Aviation is located near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport at 5325 Johnny Reaver Rd..

