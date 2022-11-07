PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fight to end Alzheimer’s is taking place in the Panhandle.

On Monday, after two successful events to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease, Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant continued to help by announcing a $10,000 donation.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior.

1 in 9 Floridians ages 65 and older has Alzheimer’s and more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone with the illness.

News 13 partnered with others to bring two events to the Panhandle in October. The Dinner to End Alzheimer’s was held at Sharky’s on October 27. Then, more than 350 people showed up for Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Northwest Florida State College on October 29. More than $63,000 was raised at that event.