Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant gives $10,000 to end Alzheimer’s

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday Sharkey’s Beachfront Restaurant gave $10,000 to help fight Alzheimer’s.

The donation was part of News 13’s effort to help find a cure for the disease by taking part in a walk to end Alzheimer’s. The money is going to Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy’s team.

If you want to take part in the fight against Alzheimer’s there is still time. The Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host the Emerald Coast’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, FL on November 13, 2021. During this walk, members from the community will gather, dawning purple attire and holding a colored flower representative of their connection to Alzheimer’s disease. This year’s walk will be outdoors in-person and held virtually, so you can walk from just about anywhere! If you’d like to register to walk, create your own team or make a donation, click HERE.

Kennedy will act as an emcee of the event. For her the fight is personal and has had an impact on her family. If you would like to join Kristen’s team or make a personal donation to her fundraising goal, follow the link here: Team Mind Over Miles – Kristen Kennedy.