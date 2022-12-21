PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, Beach Care Services received a large donation from Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant donated $12,031 to Beach Care Services.

Sharky’s gave 100 percent of their sales from one full day of business.

Beach Care Services helps anyone who lives or works in Panama City Beach. The organization will help out with rent, electricity, medical services, and even help with a trolly pass.

Beach Care Services Vice President Lindsey Pickenpaugh said they helped around 500 families this year.

“We’re ecstatic, said Pickenpaugh. “I mean, to get $12,000 at the very end of our year when funds are low, I mean because all of our fundraisers have already happened. So, funds are getting low. So, to get this much money at the end of the year is absolutely amazing. We can’t thank everyone at Sharky’s enough for saving up for you just like that.”

Beach Care Services takes appointments.

