CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday.

The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.

He was rushed to a Bay County hospital and is in stable condition, officials wrote on their Facebook page.

“Due to HIPPA laws, no other information is available,” they added. “Please use caution while on the beach or in the surf.”