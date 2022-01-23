Shalimar man arrested for aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 41-year-old Shalimar man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl around in his car.

Deputies arrested Cesar Reyes Perez for aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and attempted kidnapping.

The girl said Perez followed her around in his car as she was walking and at one point pulled up to her, took off his seatbelt, reached towards her and told her to ‘come here.’

The victim said she was walking near 8th Street around noon when she noticed a man wearing an orange shirt in an orange Mazda sitting at the intersection and motioning her over to his car.

Deputies said she kept walking but a short time later, he was driving behind her slowly. He reportedly pulled up his car beside her and took off his seatbelt.

Authorities said the girl moved away and the man then parked on 6th Avenue. The teen approached someone to ask for help. The witness told deputies he saw the orange car and the driver sitting there. The witness said the driver was staring at them both for several minutes before pulling away.

Deputies found the man and the car matching the victim’s description sitting in the parking lot of 100 8th Avenue.

OCSO said Perez denied leaving his residence or driving anywhere and told deputies he had been sleeping because he was still intoxicated from the night before. He also denies having any contact with the victim and later said he let his friend drive the car.