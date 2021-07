OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 51-year-old Shalimar man accused of stabbing his wife was found hanging in his cell during a routine cell check at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The mad had been charged with homicide after his wife was stabbed multiple times at their home on Mande Court.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.