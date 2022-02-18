FLORIDA (WMBB) — A judge has ordered a convicted sexual predator, nearing the end of his prison sentence, to go directly to the Florida Civil Commitment Center as a sexually violent predator as soon as he’s released.

Robert Lawrence

Evidence presented during a bench trial on Friday argued that 60-year-old Robert Lee Lawrence has a history of sexual crimes that spans four decades, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The crimes include sexually assaulting two different young male teens, and at least two other male inmates.

He has spent 35 of the last 40 years behind bars.



Lawrence was approaching his release date for a 2003 sexual battery and kidnapping when the state attorney filed a Jimmy Ryce Act petition, according to the news release.

A Jimmy Ryce Act petition is a civil commitment process for the state’s most dangerous sexual offenders.



After a psychiatric evaluation, experts said Lawrence was likely to re-offend if he was not confined to a long-term treatment facility, according to the news release.



Lawrence will be housed in the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia.