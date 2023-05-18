PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused a child multiple times repeatedly between 2005 and 2012 was sentenced to two life sentences Wednesday.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark gave Sean Michael Talkington, 45, two separate Life sentences — one for each count of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 — along with 25 years in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation, and 15 years for lewd and lascivious battery. Clark ordered the terms served consecutively.

“I’m happy we were able to close this chapter and help her on her healing journey,” prosecutor Nicole Reed said in a news release. “The collaboration between our office, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department shows that justice isn’t bound by jurisdictional lines.”

During the sentencing, the court heard from the victim through a victim impact statement

“The journey to healing has only begun and I have a lifetime of healing and self-discovery to fight for, and I’ll never stop fighting for this life and for peace,” the victim wrote.