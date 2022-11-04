Ed. Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported some of the issues surrounding Jairo Mendoza’s case. The corrected version is below. We’re sorry for the error.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man is back in the Bay County jail after being deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on a series of old child sex charges.

Lynn Haven and Panama City police arrested 70-year-old Jairo Jose Mendoza in April 2021 charging him with a total of 11 charges, including three counts of sexual battery and 7 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

They said Mendoza molested and had sex with two children younger than 10, back in 2009. The victims didn’t come forward until last year.

After Mendoza’s arrest, he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. He recently suffered a medical issue and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. After receiving treatment, he was returned to the Bay County Jail. The court has set a mental competency hearing for Tuesday.

Mendoza is being held without bond.