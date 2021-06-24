Sewage advisory for areas of Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Portions of St. Andrews Bay, Callaway Bayou, and Emmons Bayou are under a sewage advisory after approximately 37,000 gallons of raw sewage were released.

The city of Panama City is reporting a release of 2,750 gallons of raw sewage.

According to the news release, this is a result of a manhole overflowing at 301 Bunkers Cove Road in Panama City. The sewage entered St. Andrews Bay.

The City of Callaway is also reporting a release of 35,000 gallons of raw sewage. The release entered Callaway Bayou in the 7400 block of Chipewa Street and into a storm water drain that empties into Emmons Bayou.

The Bay County Department of Health advises against swimming in St. Andrews Bay from Bunkers Point to 528 Bunkers Cove Road, Callaway Bayou from 7500 block of Chipewa St. south to the boat ramp at 522 Beluah Avenue, and in Emmons Bayou from Wallace Road to the Yacht Club Drive until further notice.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, parasites, and symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is also possible in open cuts and wound.

Once the water is tested and levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health office at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.