PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is the potential of severe weather in the forecast and a possibility across the Panhandle Monday and Tuesday.

The weather could bring destructive winds and tornadoes.

As local officials make announcements about closures we will have them here. Please refresh this page for the latest updates

Gulf District Schools will be closed on Tuesday. Superintendent Jim Norton noted that the area still has dead and damaged trees from Hurricane Michael in 2018 and that the district’s buses cannot legally operate in sustained winds above 35 mph.

Jackson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Washington County Schools are closed Tuesday.

Franklin County Schools are closed Tuesday.

Bay District Schools are closed Tuesday. They released more information about the closure in this news release:

After continued consultation with emergency management officials and area meteorologists, the Superintendent has made the decision to close all BDS offices and schools tomorrow (January 9th) in light of the approaching severe weather. The Superintendent is recommending that the regularly-scheduled School Board meeting still be held at 1 p.m. because the worst of the weather is expected to pass through our area by then.

Ten-month employees scheduled to work tomorrow will be paid in accordance with their contracts. Twelve-month employees should report to work at noon unless advised differently. All extra-curricular activities for Tuesday are cancelled.

We do not anticipate any changes to the normal operating schedule for Wednesday (January 10th) but we will keep you updated via Everbridge calls/texts, social media posts and press conferences via the mainstream media.

We hope our entire community weathers this storm without damage and we encourage everyone to stay connected to local meteorologists and the county’s emergency notification system (Alert Bay) just in case.

Holmes County Schools are closed Tuesday.

Liberty County Schools are closed Tuesday.