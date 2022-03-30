UPDATE 4 P.M.

Bay District: Delayed start.

Gulf Coast State College: Delayed Start

Calhoun County: Closed Thursday.

Liberty County: Closed Thursday.

Holmes County: Delayed Start

Walton County: 2 Hour Delay.

Washington, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson: Closed Thursday.

Haney Technical College: Distance Learning Thursday.

Haney Technical College

Due to upcoming weather concerns, Haney Technical College classes for Thursday, March 31st will roll to distance learning. Students MUST complete their work online or be counted absent. Haney staff and students, please check your emails for more details.

Gulf Coast State College

Due to the severe weather predicted to impact our service district overnight, Gulf Coast State College will delay opening for employees and students until 9:30am CST (10:30am EST) tomorrow (3/31/22). If students or employees cannot travel safely tomorrow, please contact your supervisor or professor directly.

Please look for updates through the College’s website, text alerts, social media, and local media outlets. Students are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications at www.gulfcoast.edu/alert.



Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools announced they will have a three-hour delayed start to school on Thursday.

BDS released a statement of clarification on Wednesday afternoon:

“Thursday’s schedule is a normal schedule PLUS THREE HOURS for the start time but release times will remain the same. So if a student normally gets picked up by the bus at 6:15 a.m., that student will get picked up on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. but will get off the bus in the afternoon at the normal time. If a student’s school normally begins at 8:15 a.m., that school will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday only. All afternoon release times remain the same. Lunch will be served as usual. “School start times vary throughout our community with some combination schools and special service centers operating on individualized schedules. Most elementary schools begin at 7:30 a.m. and will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m., most middle schools begin at 9 a.m. and will begin Thursday at noon and most high schools begin at 8:15 a.m. and will open Thursday at 11:15 a.m. If you have questions about your child’s schedule you can find the regular start time at https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/start-end-times. Bus riders need to add exactly three hours to their normal pick times. All employees will report to work three hours after their normal reporting times. “All afternoon release times remain unchanged for all BDS schools. Charter schools operate independently and set their own schedules. Any charter parents should consult their individual schools to find out if tomorrow’s plans are being adjusted.“

Franklin County

“Out of an abundance of caution, I, Superintendent Steve Lanier, and school officials have decided to cancel school tomorrow (3/31) due to an approaching storm. The school closure includes all staff (12-month employees),” Franklin officials wrote on Facebook. “We will continue to be in close contact with the Emergency Operations Center as they monitor it and keep you all updated, but as of now, we anticipate everyone to return to school on Friday.”

He added that “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains at the forefront of all decisions. We encourage our families to follow guidance from our local emergency management, our call-out system, Oyster Radio, our website/app, our Facebook page, and local news stations for updates.”

Holmes County

Holmes County plans to have a two-hour delay on Thursday morning. School officials said bus routes will begin two hours later than usual.