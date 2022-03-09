Photo provided by Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a week of dealing with a massive wildfire some Panhandle residents woke up Wednesday morning to damages caused by severe weather.

In Callaway, a mobile home park and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office substation were damaged in the storm. It is unknown if this was caused by a tornado or strong winds. The National Weather Service will survey the area Thursday.

A home at the Pine Mobile Home Park was completely destroyed. An outbuilding at the substation, which also serves as a fire station, was destroyed. No one was injured during the incident.

Florida Power and Light, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Callaway officials were on scene Wednesday morning assessing the damage and trying to restore power to the area.

A tornado warning began at 4 a.m. in northwestern Walton County and extended through Holmes and Jackson County until 6 a.m. It is likely that a tornado struck Greenwood in Jackson County. However, Jackson County officials said there were no reports of damage or injuries following the storm.

Strong weather remains in the forecast for the rest of the day Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected Thursday morning starting at 6 a.m. On Friday severe weather is once again a possibility. The weather is expected to turn sunny and clear on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.