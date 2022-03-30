Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – When it reaches our service area, this line will be moving into a weak to moderately unstable air mass. However, wind fields will be screaming, in response to a deepening low center moving across the Mid-South and Ohio Valley. 1000-500 mb bulk shear will run in the 50-70 knot range. A southerly low-level jet of 50-60 knots will develop after sunset, overtopped by SW 500 mb flow of 55-70 knots. The strength of shear will really be incredible, and the overlap of weather parameters favorable to tornadoes is substantial over our Central Time Zone counties. The mainline of storms will be capable of embedded tornadoes, but any discrete thunder cells that form in advance of the line will be capable of becoming powerful supercell storms in their own respect. Overall, the line of storms will lose its worst punch as it crosses the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola Rivers around sunrise, but some severe storms remain possible. Daytime heating on Thursday could cause some re-formation of storms along the I-75 corridor in south Georgia around mid-day. Otherwise, the mainline will sag south through the southeast Big Bend in the afternoon. Upper-level support will be orphaning the storms at that point, so weakening will continue for storms further south.