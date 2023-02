Panama City, Fla (WMBB) — The Eastbound lane of 23rd Street was closed tonight after a four-car accident.

Panama City Police officials stated that a car traveling north on State Avenue ran a red light and hit a white car heading east on 23rd Street.

Officials said two or three people were sent to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was also briefly blocked in the Westbound lane of 23rd Street.