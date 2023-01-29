WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries and a stolen vehicle in DeFuniak Springs.

According to officials, an observant Walton County Fire Rescue medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks. They burglarized a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2:00 Saturday morning.

Officials said the suspects were spooked by the sight of the ambulance, jumped into a silver-color car, and sped off.

The medic was able to obtain a partial tag and identified the vehicle as a newer Honda.

Crestview police were contacted, but the Honda was abandoned shortly after.

Several other burglaries occurred throughout the day, including a stolen vehicle. It was described as a lime-green Ford Fiesta with a flat tire.

These burglaries occurred on Commerce Circle, Leisure Lake Road, Michelangelo Road, and Oakwood Lakes Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs.

All were left unsecured.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with any information they may have about these incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477.