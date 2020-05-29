Seven Bay High student-athletes sign to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Bay High student-athletes signed to play at the next level Thursday afternoon.

The Tornadoes made sure to give them an in-person signing day, but with some social distancing flair. The signings were staggered, only immediate family and coaches were allowed in the gym and the whole thing was streamed live on Zoom.

Two girls basketball players were the first to sign. Christionna Faison and Yasmine Trammell are both heading to Labette Community College in Kansas. They are excited to continue to play together for another two years.

“We’ve been teammates actually for seven years so now it’s going on two more years,” Faison said. “It’s amazing to still be with her, she’s like my sister.”

Faison and Trammell were both captains of the Tornadoes varsity team for three years. Faison, according to MaxPreps, scored 1,039 points for her high school career and 420 of them in her senior year. She also was voted the MVP for two years in a row.

Trammell was voted the Best Defensive player for two years in a row and scored 345 points her senior year with the Tornadoes. The Tornadoes call her the “Comeback Kid” because of how well she bounced back from her left ankle reconstruction surgery her sophomore year.

“Bay High really wasn’t like a team that people would look at and be like, ‘Oh people can go to the next level from that team,’ but Bay put a lot of dedication and work into it so that’s the end product to having a team that cares,” Trammell said.

Three football players put the pen to paper and signed college scholarships as well. Takari Plummer signed to play at Webber International University. He was a captain of the football team this year and even though he suffered a season ending ankle injury this year, he still managed to score five touchdowns for the Tornadoes in three games.

“High school I couldn’t really play my senior year, you know, it got cut short due to injury you know, so college is the next step for me. And I’m ready for it you know, so it’s really bittersweet to be honest,” Plummer said.

Football players Keith Manning and Tavaris Lewis both signed to play at Greensboro College. Manning played at full back, defensive end and offensive tackle. He even was the team’s punter this past year. He has over 50 tackles his senior year, five tackles for loss and three sacks as a defensive end.

“All the students, we’ve been through a category five hurricane, and also getting hit with a pandemic. So it’s actually a blessing for us to go through this right now,” Manning said.

Lewis was also a big part of the Tornadoes squad this year. He started seven games at offensive guard and missed three games due to wrist surgery. He had four pancake blocks on the year. He also participated in the NUC All-American Football game on the offensive line.

“Oh it’s a blessing, nobody thought we were gonna have a signing cause of the whole pandemic or whatnot, so it’s just something good we could do,” Lewis said.

The last two signees of the day were both cheerleaders. Ashanti Goodman Danyla Ghant will continue to cheer together at Webber International University in the Fall.

“We’ve been close since freshman year and we’re kinda the same so they are going to have two of us,” Goodman said.

Goodman was the only 4-year varsity letterman for the cheer team this year. She served as a captain and co-captain her senior and junior years at Bay. Both Goodman and Ghant were a part of the FHSAA State runner-up team in 2017. They also lead the team to a 3rd place finish at the FHSAA State competition this year and 6th place finish at Nationals.