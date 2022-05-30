PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You can’t buy freedom. You fight for freedom.

But someone still has to pay the price.

“We dedicate the last Monday in May to their memory while acknowledging that our gold star families’ mourning is not limited to just 24 hours of the year,” American Legion Post #402 Commander Bob Hoffman said.

There are more than one million U.S. military men and women who have died fighting in America’s wars.

Service members from Veterans in Foreign Wars Post #10555 and American Legion Post #402 united at Aaron Bessant Park to remember those who have fallen.

Community members joined too.

Panama City Beach Vice Mayor Paul Casto was among those to speak.

“Today our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifices and even as we lose troops, more Americans step forward to say ‘I’m ready to serve,” Casto said.

Marine sergeant Nicole Gee was one of those to step up. She died serving in 2021.

“In an Instagram photo that captured hearts the moment she posted it, Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee, 23, cradled an Afghan baby in her arms. ‘I love my job,’ she wrote,” Hoffman said. “Six days later on August 26, 2021, Gee and 12 other U.S. service members were killed in a suicide-bombing outside Kabul airport during a chaotic withdrawal of American Forces.”

Some worry younger citizens might not understand the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Miss Orlando’s Outstanding Teen and her Sunshine Princess give hope that the message is bridging generations.

“For other people to see us out here, it’s important for us to know that they served for our country and they’re helping our generation,” Miss Orlando’s Outstanding Teen Anna-Katherine Risalvato.

Organizer Mary Lemburg and others were grateful to see a cross-section of the community at their event.

“It is truly a delight to see so many young people in the audience because the brave men and women who died helped to make your world a little bit better,” Lemburg said.