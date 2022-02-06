SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Job seekers in will have the opportunity to meet potential employers in-person on Friday, February 11 at a hospitality and service industry job fair.

The Walton County Tourism Department is hosting the job fair.

Representatives from more than 40 local companies will be present. Each business will be actively recruiting to fill open positions.

Some of the county’s largest employers will be present at the job fair like Hotel Effie, St. Joe and the South Walton Fire District.

Those who are looking for a job are encouraged to come and network with business professionals. Attendees should bring copies of their resume.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 427 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach.

To see the full list of companies participating, click here.