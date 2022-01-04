Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

This photo of the scene at 23rd Street and Collegiate Drive is taken from Bay County Traffic Cameras.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police and other first responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a serious wreck near Gulf Coast State College.

Panama City Police said one person has died after a crash on 23rd Street Tuesday.

Officials said one person was killed in the 12:30 p.m. crash. Police have shut down 23rd Street from Highway 98 to Collegiate Drive. Officials said the street will remain shut down through the afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.