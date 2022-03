PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police and other first responders were on the scene of a serious car crash Thursday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle accelerated for an unknown reason and struck several other vehicles near the Little Villages restaurant on W. 12th Street.

Officials said there were preliminary reports of significant injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.