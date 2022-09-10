PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain didn’t stop the community from coming out to learn more about an often overlooked, but deadly medical condition on Saturday.

Saturday evening saw the first ever Sepsis Awareness Night.

HCA Gulf Coast Hospital staff were on hand to perform free sports and school entry physicals and the Florida Health Department gave free dental screenings.

Sepsis occurs when a common infection gets worse and gets into your bloodstream, and can be fatal.

Event organizers hope this educates parents about the early symptoms of sepsis to save lives.

“If we can get health physicals, we can check kids’ teeth and everything like that, that is all helping to prevent sepsis,” Trisha Casey with 850 Sepsis Awareness Corp. said. “The biggest thing is we just want to have everybody be proactive with their health and be able to provide that.”

The mayor of Parker later issued a proclamation declaring September Sepsis Awareness Month.