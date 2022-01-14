Sentencing rescheduled for PCB man in TRICARE fraud case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sentencing of a Panama City Beach man, who pled guilty to scamming the government out of millions, was rescheduled.

Last year, Edward White Jr. pleaded guilty to a kickback scheme that defrauded TRICARE out of $42 million.

Federal prosecutors say White and three others owned and operated Florida Pharmacy Solutions Inc. which used kickbacks to convince TRICARE beneficiaries to submit claims for expensive compound drugs.

As part of his punishment prosecutors want White to forfeit 33-million in assets including a home on Front Beach Road, a home on Magnolia Islands Boulevard, a 1985 Cessna Aircraft, a 2018 Range Rover, a 2019 Mercedes Benze, and more than $1.3 million.

White’s sentencing is now scheduled for March 22nd.