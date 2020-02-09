Seminar educates community on medical marijuana

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As medical marijuana dispensaries pop up across the state, one group of clinics is traveling the state educating people about the topic.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics (MMTC) of Florida operates a dispensary in Panama City Beach and several other cities.

On Saturday, MMTC registered pharmacist spoke to attendees at the Lyndell Conference Center about topics such as the benefits of medical marijuana and how to get a medical marijuana use registry ID card. Trulieve, a dispensary, was also at the event.

Event organizer Linda Bruce says they want to let people know what an MMTC is and finding the right doctor.

“It’s extremely important that you get with a doctor that specializes in medical marijuana,” Bruce said.

Bruce says she wants people to know they have options when it comes to medical care.

“I think that’s what we did not know when I was growing up. We went to the doctor, we had a prescription, we hoped for the best, that was it. Now we do have an option,” Bruce said.

The group will be in Fort Walton Beach Monday, February 10, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required for the free event. For more information, click here.