Semi-truck and driver ends in river after crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a semi-truck was pulled out of the Yellow River early Saturday morning.

According to FHP officials, 39-year-old James Holiday was driving the truck on Ward Basin Road when he left the roadway and traveled into a canal connected to the river.

The tractor-trailer came to rest partially submerged approximately 1000′ downstream.

First responders conducted search and rescue to ensure that there were no additional passengers in the semi and the driver was transported to Sacred Heart for evaluation and treatment.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Dive teams, as well as FWC, assisted FHP in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.