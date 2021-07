JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities responded after a semi-tractor trailer caught fire in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, The semi caught fire near the intersection of interstate 10, mile marker 142, and state road 71 at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Jackson County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire before the flames could reach the gas tanker.

The driver was unharmed and was able to get to a safe location.

The incident temporarily closed the roadway.