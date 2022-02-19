FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County and Altha School semi-final basketball game had a thriller of an ending on Thursday but not because of the players.

One person was arrested and the Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies have issued warrants for two more.

“If you come here and you show out and you break the law, you will go to jail,” Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith said. “Bottom line.”

A group of fans reportedly began fighting with 30 seconds left in the game.

According to our media partner, The Apalachicola Times, authorities arrested 48-year-old William Simms from Altha on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a school employee, resisting arrest without violence and disrupting a school function.

“We have got to have order at our school functions,” Smith said. “We cannot have any kind of chaos.”

Warrants were also issued for Steve Mears and Amanda Simms in connection to the disruption. The Apalachicola Times said one of Simms’ battery charges was based on him reportedly striking school resource officer, Allen Ham.

Ham then reportedly responded in like manner which resulted in stitches to Simms’ scalp.

Franklin County Superintendent, Steve Lanier, has seen the video and told the Times it could have been a Franklin County fan that provoked them, but he’s unsure.

Lanier said it’s not about the people who got arrested, it’s about the students.

News 13 obtained a statement from Lanier which goes on to say:

“It’s an unfortunate situation because the games were over,” Lanier said. “It takes away from the intent of the game. Instead of people talking about the basketball game, they are talking about a fight with adults. I just don’t think it’s an unfair situation dealing with children. It’s about the students, not the parents.”

Franklin County’s coach, Ray Bailey, also adding a similar sentiment telling News 13:

“It’s unfortunate they [the fans] took away from a great game between two teams,” Bailey said. “You hate for any incident to happen at a kid’s game. We’re there to watch the kids. “You hate for fans to take it into their own hands and decimate the hard work and dedication the kids put in all week long and all season long for us to have a big win to move on to the finals. That’s not being talked about. It’s the incident that’s being talked about instead of us moving on to the finals as a team.

Altha coach, Jimmy Rogers, also provided a statement and only had positive things to say about his opponent stating:

“I do want to say that Ray [Coach Bailey] does a great job and his kids played hard and they deserved to win,” Rogers said. “It is what it is. We’re just glad to get them [the students] out of there safely. We want to compliment Ray and his players on a great game. They played well and beat us.”

According to the Apalachicola Times, Lanier and Calhoun County Superintendent, Darryl Taylor, personally escorted Altha players to the locker room with 30 seconds on the clock.

The Franklin County Seahawks won that game 52-40 and will advance to Tuesday’s regional title game in Jackson County against Malone.

News 13 reached out to Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor for comment and did not hear back.

To read the full article from the Apalachicola Times, click here.