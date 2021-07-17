Select Florida DOC institutions offering $1,000 hiring bonus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for several facilities in our area.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, they are largest state agency and is the third largest correction system in the nation.

Among the institutions offering a hiring bonus in our area are the Jackson Correctional Institute, Liberty Correctional Institute, The Northwest Florida Reception Center and the Walton Correctional Institute.

For more information on their qualifications, other facilities offering the bonus and how to apply, click here.

