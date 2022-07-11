PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Another person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash that happened last week in Bay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of another SUV.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A 31-year-old Bonifay man driving the sedan was killed. Troopers are now reporting that the 39-year-old woman from Princeton, Texas driving the SUV has died.

Troopers say she had two younger girls in the car as well ages 15 and 12 and they both were injured.