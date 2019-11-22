Second- degree murder trial begins in 2018 case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is charged with second-degree murder after deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend.

A jury trial for the case started on Thursday.

The alleged stabbing took place in the early morning hours on April 14, 2018, after the defendant, Tiffany Jones and victim, Jonathan Vasta, got into an argument.

Tiffany Jones

Emergency responders who testified in court on Thursday say Jones had a pocket knife with her in her garage after using it to enter her bedroom.

The home at the time of the incident was under construction and their bedroom door did not have a doorknob.

Authorities say Jones was in the garage when Vasta came out there. The two reportedly started arguing and that’s when deputies say Jones stabbed Vasta with the knife near his collar bone.

After it happened, Vasta told Jones not to call the police and was unaware of how severe his wound was.

Once he started to bleed out, Jones called the police.

The recording of the call showed Jones was hysterically crying and screaming while on the phone with dispatchers.

Bay County Deputy Justin Johnson and Sergeant Jamie Young were first on the scene.

Johnson says Jones was outside when he pulled up and showed him exactly where the body was.

“He was leaning up against the wall and there was blood coming out of his neck. We immediately started CPR because we noticed he was not breathing. From there I grabbed some gauze out of my bag and applied pressure to his neck to try and stop the bleeding,” Johnson said.

While Johnson and Young were performing life-saving measures, other deputies were getting to the scene.

Each deputy or investigator who testified said Jones was extremely compliant with the investigation and also never tried to leave the scene.

After some time, Jones was taken to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with Captain Jason Daffin.

After taking her statement, Jones learned she was being charged with murder.

The trial will continue Friday morning.