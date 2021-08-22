Seaside Institute partnering with Ascension Sacred Heart for vaccine clinic

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, August 24 Ascension Sacred Heart and the Seaside Institute will partner up for a vaccine clinic at the assembly hall in Seaside.

Walk-ins are welcome but scheduled appointments are preferred.

Anyone who gets a vaccine will be given three free parking permits to use between now and October 31.

They said Walton County is seeing a high positivity rate with more contagious delta variant.

After you have registered for your appointment, they will send you a QR code for free parking on Smolian Circle the day of the clinic.

To register for an appointment, click here.