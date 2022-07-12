MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents who live near Spring Creek are begging Jackson County Commissioners for a solution to clean up the often polluted waterway.

They said they are tired of doing it themselves.

“We want the ordinance to say non-disposable items is all that’s allowed to come through our waterways,” Spring Creek Clean-up Organizer Danny Melvin said.

The proposed ordinance included up to a $500 fine for the person or business owner who breaks the rules.

But the commission didn’t want the local float rental, Bear Paw Adventures, to be held accountable for their customers’ trash.

There were many other pollution solution ideas.

One of them was to make Bear Paw Adventures the main Spring Creek access point.

Another was for the county to buy Bear Paw.

Everyone seemed to agree with a small $1-$2 fee to use the creek.

This would provide money to hire law enforcement officers to check for glass or for disposable items in peoples’ coolers and bags.

Commissioner Paul Donofro hopes to hold the first Spring Creek workshop meeting in August.

While Bear Paw Adventure’s owner Ricky McAlpin hasn’t gone to either Jackson County Commission meeting to discuss the pollution solution, Donofro hopes that changes for the upcoming workshops.

“He definitely needs to be at the table,” Donofro said. “He’s got a lot at stake so he is definitely a stakeholder and we’ll do our best to get him to participate and attend these roundtable discussions so that we can hear what he has to say.”

When we went to Bear Paw Adventures to speak with McAlpin, an employee said he wasn’t there and that he wouldn’t be talking to the media. The woman said their lawyer instructed them not to.