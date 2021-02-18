Search warrant ends in three facing felony drug charges

Methamphetamine discovered during investigation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over a pound of methamphetamine is off the streets after a multi-agency narcotics investsigation in DeFuniak Springs.

A joint investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

During the search nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine was discovered alonng with oxycodone, dilaudid, suspected fentanyl pills, and heroin. Investigators also located $400 in U.S. currency.

John Phillip Blizzard

John Phillip Blizzard, 54, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Blizzard received a $50,000 bond.

Stacie Gwyn Sanders

Stacie Gwyn Sanders, 40, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Sanders received a $5,000 bond.

Christopher Alan Lewis

Christopher Alan Lewis, 36, is charged with possession of methampheteamine and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. The second charge stems from deputies locating a bag of methamphetamine on his person while booking him into the Walton County Jail. Lewis has been given a $10,000 bond.