Search continues in Walton County for carjacking suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Friday morning that they continue to search for a carjacking suspect.

Deputies, “spent the majority of the day yesterday continuing their search for carjacking suspect, Willie Robertson. Robertson is wanted by Panama City Beach Police Department for fleeing and eluding and is being sought by Tennessee authorities in connection with an armed carjacking.”

The incident began with a car jacking in Tennessee, deputies said.

On Wednesday, Panama City Beach Police officers attempted to pull them over after noticing they were driving a stolen vehicle, but they kept on driving.

Makiya London

This led to a high-speed chase into Walton County, where the driver crashed the car in an attempt to avoid the spike strips Walton deputies deployed.

A passenger, Makiya London, was caught and arrested but Robertson escaped. London, 19, is charged with obstruction without violence and possession of a controlled substance.

A BOLO (Be On Look Out) for Robertson has been issued to agencies across the southeast. Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.