PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week marks the 59th anniversary of SEALAB I in Bay County.

To celebrate, the Man in the Sea Museum will be open and free to the public on Thursday, July 20th.

Thursday’s celebration will feature special guest Bernie Campoli.

He’s the last remaining member of the original SEALAB who photographed the crews’ experiences under the water.

Guests are encouraged to take a tour inside SEALAB I and get a feel for what life was really like for the navy divers on board the vessel.

“SEALAB I started the concept of saturation diving,” said Man in the Sea Museum Executive Director Steve Mulholland. “The proof of that concept where you live on the bottom, your body is under pressure the whole time and you do all your decompression at the end. So with these guys being on the bottom of the ocean at 193 feet, they couldn’t come to the surface if there was an emergency they were kind of trapped down there.”

Campoli will be cutting a cake in celebration of SEALAB I.

The museum is open and again, free of charge on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the event and the man in the sea museum, click here.