SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Seagrove Beach home was engulfed in flames early this morning.

South Walton Fire District firefighters responded to a two-alarm residential structure fire on N. Andalusia Avenue. The adjoining carriage house also caught fire.

Approximately 30 SWFD personnel responded to the scene, which included resources from all five of the district’s fire stations.

Firefighters spent almost an hour putting out the blaze and an additional hour dousing the area in water to prevent a rekindling.

“The reason that we struck the second alarm was because of the size of the fire and the potential for it to rapidly spread based on the woods and the proximity of other residences,” South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “So, the personnel that we responded with were able to fight it effectively and mount the appropriate second alarm defense that stopped the fire from going any further.”

Officials are calling the main house a total loss. They said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but the fire originated on the home’s back porch.

All of the home’s occupants were able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel.